Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

Both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a 322.54% upside potential and a consensus price target of $30. GlycoMimetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus price target and a 19.05% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp appears more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 6 of the 8 factors GlycoMimetics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.