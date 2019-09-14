Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

Both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s upside potential currently stands at 322.54% and an $30 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.