Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

Since Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.84 N/A -4.50 0.00

Demonstrates Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and has 10.4 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 145.77%. Competitively the consensus price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 329.34% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.1% and 87.1% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.