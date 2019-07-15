Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

Since Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.81
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|8.84
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
Demonstrates Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and has 10.4 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 145.77%. Competitively the consensus price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 329.34% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.1% and 87.1% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|-6.67%
|7.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|17.65%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-16.18%
|-26.11%
|-21.08%
|-20.74%
|-48.45%
|-1.4%
For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
