Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s results

Both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.92 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27.33 is Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average target price while its potential upside is 128.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 62% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.