Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 9 0.00 5.41M -13.49 0.00 Equillium Inc. 4 0.00 4.70M -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Equillium Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Equillium Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 61,547,212.74% 0% 0% Equillium Inc. 122,651,356.99% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Equillium Inc. which has a 20.5 Current Ratio and a 20.5 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Equillium Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 2 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s upside potential currently stands at 359.77% and an $24 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 27.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while Equillium Inc. has -49.75% weaker performance.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.