Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

Both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, with potential upside of 126.05%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 126.70% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 90.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on 4 of the 7 factors.