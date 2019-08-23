Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

Since Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.58 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 12.6 and 10.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s upside potential currently stands at 141.64% and an $27.33 average price target. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $88 average price target and a -11.11% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 46.5% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has weaker performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.