Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 13.06 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChemoCentryx Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. ChemoCentryx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a 322.54% upside potential and a consensus price target of $30. Competitively ChemoCentryx Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 163.85%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp seems more appealing than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 59.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.