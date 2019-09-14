Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 48.18 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Cellectis S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Cellectis S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 322.54% for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp with consensus target price of $30.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on 4 of the 6 factors.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.