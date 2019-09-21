Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

We are contrasting Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.49
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $30, with potential upside of 366.56%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 17.9% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|3.31%
|-2.5%
|-13.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.04%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.
Summary
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
