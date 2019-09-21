Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

We are contrasting Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 12 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $30, with potential upside of 366.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 17.9% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.