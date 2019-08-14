Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s results

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.03 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

$27.33 is Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 124.02%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 191.80% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc seems more appealing than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 53%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.