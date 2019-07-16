Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. aTyr Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and aTyr Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 145.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.1% and 34.6%. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.