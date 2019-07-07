Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s results

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 124 6.73 N/A 1.40 91.79

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a consensus target price of $27.33, and a 114.02% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $162.83, which is potential 24.97% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp seems more appealing than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.1% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 96.9% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.