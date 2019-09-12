Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.49
|0.00
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Akari Therapeutics Plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Akari Therapeutics Plc are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 290.63%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 4.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|3.31%
|-2.5%
|-13.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.04%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has weaker performance than Akari Therapeutics Plc
Summary
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 4 of the 7 factors.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
