Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s results

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 9 0.00 5.41M -13.49 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.29 16.88M -2.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 62,833,914.05% 0% 0% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 2,138,874,809.93% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 2 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a consensus price target of $24, and a 270.94% upside potential. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 909.08% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares and 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.