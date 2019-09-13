Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s results

We are comparing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.51 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $30, with potential upside of 305.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares and 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.