Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s results

We are comparing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 81.16 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.7. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s upside potential is 133.59% at a $27.33 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 109.27%. The data provided earlier shows that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp appears more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.1% and 67.4%. Comparatively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.