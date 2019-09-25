Reviewing State Street Corporation (STT)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 60 1.91 N/A 5.89 9.86 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.19 N/A 0.58 14.19

Demonstrates State Street Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than State Street Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. State Street Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for State Street Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 4.21% for State Street Corporation with consensus price target of $62.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

State Street Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 36.07%. About 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance while Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has 14.38% stronger performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.