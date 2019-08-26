Reviewing State Street Corporation (STT)’s and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 62 1.60 N/A 5.89 9.86 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.04 N/A 2.06 8.48

Demonstrates State Street Corporation and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to State Street Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. State Street Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us State Street Corporation and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.44 shows that State Street Corporation is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for State Street Corporation and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

State Street Corporation has a 23.34% upside potential and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.1% of State Street Corporation shares and 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of State Street Corporation shares. Comparatively, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year State Street Corporation was more bearish than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.