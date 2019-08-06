Reviewing State Street Corporation (STT)’s and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 64 1.71 N/A 5.89 9.86 The India Fund Inc. 21 60.71 N/A -1.33 0.00

Demonstrates State Street Corporation and The India Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has State Street Corporation and The India Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered State Street Corporation and The India Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29 The India Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

State Street Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 23.63% and an $66.14 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

State Street Corporation and The India Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 31.55%. State Street Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance while The India Fund Inc. has 1.43% stronger performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats The India Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.