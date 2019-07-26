Reviewing State Street Corporation (STT)’s and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s results

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 65 1.93 N/A 5.89 10.49 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 13 12.67 N/A 0.04 310.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of State Street Corporation and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than State Street Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. State Street Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown State Street Corporation and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

State Street Corporation’s consensus target price is $66.14, while its potential upside is 9.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

State Street Corporation and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.1% and 10.74%. About 0.5% of State Street Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -4.16% -11.85% -11.05% -14.45% -39.59% -2% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund -0.22% 0.44% 5.73% 15.57% 9.19% 17.35%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -2% weaker performance while Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has 17.35% stronger performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.