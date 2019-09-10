Reviewing State Street Corporation (STT)’s and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)’s results

Both State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 61 1.83 N/A 5.89 9.86 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.95 N/A 1.39 11.54

In table 1 we can see State Street Corporation and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than State Street Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. State Street Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for State Street Corporation and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 7.06% for State Street Corporation with consensus price target of $61.83.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of State Street Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are State Street Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance while Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has 19.23% stronger performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.