Reviewing State Street Corporation (STT)’s and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s results

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 62 1.64 N/A 5.89 9.86 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.56 N/A 3.83 5.31

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of State Street Corporation and GAMCO Investors Inc. GAMCO Investors Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to State Street Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. State Street Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of GAMCO Investors Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Risk & Volatility

State Street Corporation’s current beta is 1.44 and it happens to be 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. GAMCO Investors Inc.’s 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.55 beta.

Analyst Ratings

State Street Corporation and GAMCO Investors Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 GAMCO Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$61.83 is State Street Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 20.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

State Street Corporation and GAMCO Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 78.3%. About 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance while GAMCO Investors Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors GAMCO Investors Inc.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.