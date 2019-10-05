Reviewing State Street Corporation (STT)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

Since State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 55 -1.04 351.82M 5.89 9.86 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of State Street Corporation and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 635,742,681.60% 10.9% 0.9% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for State Street Corporation and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

State Street Corporation’s average target price is $61.83, while its potential upside is 8.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both State Street Corporation and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 51.35% respectively. 0.6% are State Street Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance while Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has 24.8% stronger performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.