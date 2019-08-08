Reviewing State Street Corporation (STT)’s and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)’s results

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 64 1.74 N/A 5.89 9.86 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.55 N/A 0.63 23.82

In table 1 we can see State Street Corporation and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than State Street Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. State Street Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given State Street Corporation and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of State Street Corporation is $66.14, with potential upside of 25.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both State Street Corporation and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 8.92% respectively. About 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance while Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has 16.69% stronger performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.