Reviewing State Street Corporation (STT)’s and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)’s results

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 62 1.59 N/A 5.89 9.86 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.29 N/A 0.15 16.87

Table 1 highlights State Street Corporation and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than State Street Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. State Street Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for State Street Corporation and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

State Street Corporation has a 24.11% upside potential and an average target price of $61.83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both State Street Corporation and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 21% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year State Street Corporation had bearish trend while Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.