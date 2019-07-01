Reviewing State Street Corporation (STT)’s and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s results

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 65 1.79 N/A 5.89 10.49 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 37 5.66 N/A 1.20 34.06

Table 1 highlights State Street Corporation and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than State Street Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. State Street Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of State Street Corporation and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Risk & Volatility

State Street Corporation has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.54 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for State Street Corporation and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 1 3 5 2.56 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

State Street Corporation has a 21.71% upside potential and a consensus target price of $69. Competitively CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, with potential upside of 14.10%. Based on the results delivered earlier, State Street Corporation is looking more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both State Street Corporation and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.1% and 63.9% respectively. 0.5% are State Street Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -4.16% -11.85% -11.05% -14.45% -39.59% -2% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -2% weaker performance while CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has 23.67% stronger performance.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.