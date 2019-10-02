Reviewing State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC)’s and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN)’s results

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial Corporation 33 3.21 43.15M 1.46 23.73 National General Holdings Corp. 25 0.00 66.10M 1.77 13.66

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. National General Holdings Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than State Auto Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. State Auto Financial Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of State Auto Financial Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial Corporation 132,646,787.58% 7.5% 2.2% National General Holdings Corp. 265,568,501.41% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.6% of State Auto Financial Corporation shares and 16.06% of National General Holdings Corp. shares. 0.5% are State Auto Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59% National General Holdings Corp. -1.06% -0.45% 4.17% 18.5% -2.97% 21.84%

For the past year State Auto Financial Corporation was less bullish than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

State Auto Financial Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 12 factors.