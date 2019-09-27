Reviewing State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC)’s and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)’s results

Both State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial Corporation 33 3.23 43.15M 1.46 23.73 Loews Corporation 50 0.74 259.00M 2.34 22.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of State Auto Financial Corporation and Loews Corporation. Loews Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than State Auto Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. State Auto Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Loews Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us State Auto Financial Corporation and Loews Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial Corporation 132,646,787.58% 7.5% 2.2% Loews Corporation 521,861,777.15% 3.9% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

State Auto Financial Corporation is 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.32 beta. Loews Corporation’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.65 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of State Auto Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.8% of Loews Corporation are owned by institutional investors. State Auto Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 69.62% of Loews Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59% Loews Corporation -2.19% -3.71% 6.44% 11.29% 7.47% 17.62%

For the past year State Auto Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Loews Corporation

Summary

Loews Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors State Auto Financial Corporation.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.