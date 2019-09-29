Reviewing State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC)’s and Its Competitors results

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
34.6% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|State Auto Financial Corporation
|132,646,787.58%
|7.50%
|2.20%
|Industry Average
|4.76%
|9.45%
|2.90%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|State Auto Financial Corporation
|43.15M
|33
|23.73
|Industry Average
|588.24M
|12.35B
|34.83
State Auto Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|State Auto Financial Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.67
|1.84
|2.63
The potential upside of the peers is -97.57%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of State Auto Financial Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|State Auto Financial Corporation
|-1.96%
|-1.9%
|4.22%
|2.19%
|8.61%
|1.59%
|Industry Average
|2.91%
|4.85%
|8.86%
|18.32%
|16.01%
|23.02%
For the past year State Auto Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
State Auto Financial Corporation is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.32. Competitively, State Auto Financial Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
State Auto Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors State Auto Financial Corporation’s competitors beat State Auto Financial Corporation.
