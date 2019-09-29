Reviewing State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC)’s and Its Competitors results

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial Corporation 132,646,787.58% 7.50% 2.20% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial Corporation 43.15M 33 23.73 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

State Auto Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Auto Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.84 2.63

The potential upside of the peers is -97.57%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of State Auto Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year State Auto Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

State Auto Financial Corporation is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.32. Competitively, State Auto Financial Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

State Auto Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors State Auto Financial Corporation’s competitors beat State Auto Financial Corporation.