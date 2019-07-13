Reviewing Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)’s and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)’s results

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|22
|9.62
|N/A
|1.30
|17.37
|Spirit MTA REIT
|8
|1.52
|N/A
|-5.36
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|7.7%
|0.5%
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0.00%
|-162.7%
|-9.8%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s average target price is $24.5, while its potential upside is 5.38%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 67.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.1% of Spirit MTA REIT are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Spirit MTA REIT’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|0.54%
|-0.35%
|2.22%
|2.36%
|4.6%
|14.31%
|Spirit MTA REIT
|1.47%
|1.33%
|-13.46%
|-27.84%
|0%
|-3.51%
For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc. had bullish trend while Spirit MTA REIT had bearish trend.
Summary
Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Spirit MTA REIT.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
