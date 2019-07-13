Reviewing Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)’s and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)’s results

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust Inc. 22 9.62 N/A 1.30 17.37 Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.52 N/A -5.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -162.7% -9.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Spirit MTA REIT 0 0 0 0.00

Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s average target price is $24.5, while its potential upside is 5.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.1% of Spirit MTA REIT are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Spirit MTA REIT’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.54% -0.35% 2.22% 2.36% 4.6% 14.31% Spirit MTA REIT 1.47% 1.33% -13.46% -27.84% 0% -3.51%

For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc. had bullish trend while Spirit MTA REIT had bearish trend.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Spirit MTA REIT.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.