Reviewing Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)’s and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)’s results

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust Inc. 22 9.45 N/A 1.30 17.37 Power REIT 6 5.58 N/A 0.30 20.20

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Power REIT. Power REIT is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Starwood Property Trust Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Starwood Property Trust Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Power REIT, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Power REIT’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% Power REIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Starwood Property Trust Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.64 beta. Competitively, Power REIT’s beta is -0.03 which is 103.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Power REIT can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00

Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.22% and an $24.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares and 14.8% of Power REIT shares. 2.1% are Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.6% of Power REIT’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.54% -0.35% 2.22% 2.36% 4.6% 14.31% Power REIT 0.66% 2.52% 3.39% 3.8% 0.32% 8.93%

For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Power REIT

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Power REIT.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.