Reviewing Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)’s and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)’s results

As REIT – Diversified companies, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 9.64 N/A 1.30 17.91 Investors Real Estate Trust 60 4.24 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Starwood Property Trust Inc. has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Investors Real Estate Trust’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 1 3.00

$24.5 is Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 4.08%. Competitively the average target price of Investors Real Estate Trust is $67.5, which is potential 0.94% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Starwood Property Trust Inc. seems more appealing than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.2% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86% Investors Real Estate Trust 4.13% 7.65% 6.64% 9.39% 17.62% 29.92%

For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Investors Real Estate Trust

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats Investors Real Estate Trust.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.