Reviewing Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)’s and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)’s results

As REIT – Diversified companies, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|23
|9.64
|N/A
|1.30
|17.91
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|60
|4.24
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|7.7%
|0.5%
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
Starwood Property Trust Inc. has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Investors Real Estate Trust’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$24.5 is Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 4.08%. Competitively the average target price of Investors Real Estate Trust is $67.5, which is potential 0.94% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Starwood Property Trust Inc. seems more appealing than Investors Real Estate Trust.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 66.2% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|1%
|2.52%
|0.91%
|6.76%
|2.33%
|17.86%
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|4.13%
|7.65%
|6.64%
|9.39%
|17.62%
|29.92%
For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Investors Real Estate Trust
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats Investors Real Estate Trust.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
