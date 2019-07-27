Reviewing Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)’s and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s results

Both Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust Inc. 22 9.53 N/A 1.30 17.37 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 18 9.20 N/A 1.52 12.31

Demonstrates Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Starwood Property Trust Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.64 shows that Starwood Property Trust Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The average price target of Starwood Property Trust Inc. is $24.5, with potential upside of 6.38%. Meanwhile, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential downside is -3.12%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Starwood Property Trust Inc. seems more appealing than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares and 77.5% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares. About 2.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.54% -0.35% 2.22% 2.36% 4.6% 14.31% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. -1.84% 0.76% 1.41% -1.27% 2.25% 12%

For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.