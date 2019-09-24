Reviewing StarTek Inc. (SRT)’s and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s results

As Business Services businesses, StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek Inc. 7 0.38 N/A -0.88 0.00 TriNet Group Inc. 65 1.21 N/A 2.79 26.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of StarTek Inc. and TriNet Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has StarTek Inc. and TriNet Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2%

Risk and Volatility

StarTek Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.09 beta. TriNet Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.88 beta which makes it 88.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of StarTek Inc. Its rival TriNet Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. TriNet Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than StarTek Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both StarTek Inc. and TriNet Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.3% and 89.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of StarTek Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of TriNet Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StarTek Inc. -0.89% -20.02% -2.04% -2.33% -11.13% 0.9% TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3%

For the past year StarTek Inc. was less bullish than TriNet Group Inc.

Summary

TriNet Group Inc. beats StarTek Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.