Reviewing StarTek Inc. (SRT)’s and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)’s results

As Business Services businesses, StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek Inc. 7 0.39 N/A -0.88 0.00 Shutterstock Inc. 40 2.03 N/A 0.84 45.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of StarTek Inc. and Shutterstock Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5% Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.09 beta indicates that StarTek Inc. is 91.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Shutterstock Inc. has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of StarTek Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Shutterstock Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Shutterstock Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than StarTek Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

StarTek Inc. and Shutterstock Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.3% and 60.6%. About 0.1% of StarTek Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Shutterstock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StarTek Inc. -0.89% -20.02% -2.04% -2.33% -11.13% 0.9% Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55%

For the past year StarTek Inc. was less bullish than Shutterstock Inc.

Summary

Shutterstock Inc. beats StarTek Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.