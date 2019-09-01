Reviewing StarTek Inc. (SRT)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of StarTek Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.41% of all Business Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand StarTek Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has StarTek Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.50% -5.50% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing StarTek Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for StarTek Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StarTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.06 2.64

The peers have a potential upside of 82.94%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of StarTek Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StarTek Inc. -0.89% -20.02% -2.04% -2.33% -11.13% 0.9% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year StarTek Inc. has weaker performance than StarTek Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

StarTek Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, StarTek Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.56 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. StarTek Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than StarTek Inc.

Risk and Volatility

StarTek Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.09. In other hand, StarTek Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

StarTek Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors StarTek Inc.’s peers beat StarTek Inc.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.