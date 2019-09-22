Reviewing StarTek Inc. (SRT)’s and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s results

As Business Services companies, StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek Inc. 7 0.39 N/A -0.88 0.00 Cintas Corporation 233 3.86 N/A 7.65 34.04

Table 1 demonstrates StarTek Inc. and Cintas Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5% Cintas Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 11.6%

Volatility & Risk

StarTek Inc. has a 0.09 beta, while its volatility is 91.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cintas Corporation’s 2.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of StarTek Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Cintas Corporation has 2.2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cintas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than StarTek Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for StarTek Inc. and Cintas Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StarTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cintas Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

Competitively Cintas Corporation has an average target price of $225.75, with potential downside of -11.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.3% of StarTek Inc. shares and 69.5% of Cintas Corporation shares. About 0.1% of StarTek Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Cintas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StarTek Inc. -0.89% -20.02% -2.04% -2.33% -11.13% 0.9% Cintas Corporation -0.56% 9.03% 20.54% 39.56% 28.47% 55.03%

For the past year StarTek Inc. was less bullish than Cintas Corporation.

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors StarTek Inc.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.