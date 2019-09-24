Reviewing StarTek Inc. (SRT)’s and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s results

StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek Inc. 7 0.38 N/A -0.88 0.00 Cimpress N.V. 96 1.41 N/A 1.70 56.80

Demonstrates StarTek Inc. and Cimpress N.V. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5% Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.09 beta means StarTek Inc.’s volatility is 91.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cimpress N.V.’s 0.09 beta is the reason why it is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of StarTek Inc. Its rival Cimpress N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. StarTek Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for StarTek Inc. and Cimpress N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StarTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cimpress N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Cimpress N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $128 consensus price target and a 0.26% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both StarTek Inc. and Cimpress N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 11.3% and 90.4% respectively. About 0.1% of StarTek Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Cimpress N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StarTek Inc. -0.89% -20.02% -2.04% -2.33% -11.13% 0.9% Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74%

For the past year StarTek Inc. had bullish trend while Cimpress N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cimpress N.V. beats on 7 of the 9 factors StarTek Inc.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.