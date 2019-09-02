Reviewing StarTek Inc. (SRT)’s and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)’s results

StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek Inc. 7 0.36 N/A -0.88 0.00 Atento S.A. 3 0.10 N/A 0.11 21.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5% Atento S.A. 0.00% -8.3% -2%

Volatility and Risk

StarTek Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.09. From a competition point of view, Atento S.A. has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

StarTek Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Atento S.A. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Atento S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to StarTek Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for StarTek Inc. and Atento S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StarTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Atento S.A.’s potential upside is 194.12% and its average target price is $6.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.3% of StarTek Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90% of Atento S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of StarTek Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Atento S.A. has 0.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StarTek Inc. -0.89% -20.02% -2.04% -2.33% -11.13% 0.9% Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9%

For the past year StarTek Inc. had bullish trend while Atento S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Atento S.A. beats StarTek Inc.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.