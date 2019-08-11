Reviewing Star Group L.P. (SGU)’s and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP)’s results

Both Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU) and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group L.P. 10 0.27 N/A 0.76 12.69 Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 62 5.22 N/A 5.82 11.36

Table 1 demonstrates Star Group L.P. and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Star Group L.P. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Star Group L.P.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Star Group L.P. and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group L.P. 0.00% 11.5% 4.7% Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 53.4% 17.3%

Volatility & Risk

Star Group L.P. is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.17. In other hand, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has beta of 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Star Group L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Star Group L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Star Group L.P. and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0 4 4 2.50

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $70.38 average target price and a 8.68% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Star Group L.P. and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 43.8% and 71.4% respectively. 0.2% are Star Group L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Star Group L.P. -0.93% -3.32% 2.12% 6.77% 1.8% 3% Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. -0.78% 3.26% 5.82% 3.91% -7.26% 15.91%

For the past year Star Group L.P. was less bullish than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. beats Star Group L.P. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2016, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 22 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.