Reviewing Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)’s and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s results

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 8 1.21 N/A 0.53 18.54 Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 14 1.93 N/A 0.39 37.56

In table 1 we can see Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Star Bulk Carriers Corp. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Teekay LNG Partners L.P., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0.00% 3% 1.5% Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.00% 1.7% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s 1.49 beta is the reason why it is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has an average price target of $14, and a 50.70% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares and 41.9% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. shares. Insiders held roughly 19.8% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has 15.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Star Bulk Carriers Corp. -5.9% 2.17% 12.91% 30.17% -23.17% 8.1% Teekay LNG Partners L.P. -5.43% 1.9% -2.03% 13.23% -11.83% 31.22%

For the past year Star Bulk Carriers Corp. was less bullish than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.