Reviewing Stantec Inc. (STN)’s and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited)’s results

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 22 1.46 111.13M 1.21 19.76 WNS (Holdings) Limited 60 1.86 44.91M 2.12 29.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Stantec Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited. WNS (Holdings) Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Stantec Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Stantec Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than WNS (Holdings) Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Stantec Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 505,595,996.36% 0% 0% WNS (Holdings) Limited 74,502,322.50% 21.6% 13.9%

Risk & Volatility

Stantec Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. WNS (Holdings) Limited’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stantec Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 99.1%. Stantec Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of WNS (Holdings) Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92% WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74%

For the past year Stantec Inc. was less bullish than WNS (Holdings) Limited.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors WNS (Holdings) Limited beats Stantec Inc.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.