Reviewing Stantec Inc. (STN)’s and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s results

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76 International Seaways Inc. 18 1.42 N/A -1.67 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stantec Inc. and International Seaways Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% International Seaways Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.6%

Liquidity

Stantec Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor International Seaways Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stantec Inc. and International Seaways Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 93%. Stantec Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of International Seaways Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92% International Seaways Inc. -4.92% -12.18% -4.97% -4.92% -21.07% 1.01%

For the past year Stantec Inc. was more bullish than International Seaways Inc.

Summary

Stantec Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors International Seaways Inc.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.