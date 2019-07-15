Reviewing Stantec Inc. (STN)’s and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV)’s results

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.18 20.85 Envestnet Inc. 63 4.64 N/A -0.43 0.00

Demonstrates Stantec Inc. and Envestnet Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stantec Inc. and Envestnet Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Envestnet Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.23 shows that Stantec Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Envestnet Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stantec Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Envestnet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Stantec Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Stantec Inc. and Envestnet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stantec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Envestnet Inc.’s consensus price target is $74.83, while its potential upside is 2.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stantec Inc. and Envestnet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 90.3%. Stantec Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.8% of Envestnet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. 6.56% 0.66% 2.25% 1.32% -4.88% 12.26% Envestnet Inc. -5.09% -1.56% 20.31% 24.45% 23.54% 37.63%

For the past year Stantec Inc. was less bullish than Envestnet Inc.

Summary

Envestnet Inc. beats Stantec Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.