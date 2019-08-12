Reviewing Stantec Inc. (STN)’s and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76 Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.65 N/A 0.09 5.22

In table 1 we can see Stantec Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Document Security Systems Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Stantec Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Stantec Inc. is presently more expensive than Document Security Systems Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stantec Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 9.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.17 beta indicates that Stantec Inc. is 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Document Security Systems Inc.’s 112.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stantec Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Document Security Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Stantec Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Document Security Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stantec Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 2.1% respectively. About 3.3% of Stantec Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.1% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92% Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39%

For the past year Stantec Inc. had bullish trend while Document Security Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Stantec Inc. beats Document Security Systems Inc.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.