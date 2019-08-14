Reviewing Stantec Inc. (STN)’s and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)’s results

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76 Cass Information Systems Inc. 48 4.42 N/A 2.04 24.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stantec Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc. Cass Information Systems Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Stantec Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Stantec Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

Stantec Inc.’s current beta is 1.17 and it happens to be 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cass Information Systems Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.4% of Cass Information Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are Stantec Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92% Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8%

For the past year Stantec Inc. has 8.92% stronger performance while Cass Information Systems Inc. has -3.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Cass Information Systems Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Stantec Inc.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.