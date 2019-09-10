Reviewing Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 (SWP)’s and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s results

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 (NYSE:SWP) and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have been rivals in the Machine Tools & Accessories for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 99 0.00 N/A 6.55 15.49 Stanley Black & Decker Inc. 139 1.47 N/A 5.62 26.26

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 and Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 0.00% 0% 0% Stanley Black & Decker Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 3.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 and Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 0 0 0 0.00 Stanley Black & Decker Inc. 1 1 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s average price target is $148.5, while its potential upside is 3.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.73% and 88.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 -3.89% -1.89% -2.43% 7.07% -9.35% 11.66% Stanley Black & Decker Inc. -3.23% 0.24% -0.53% 18.57% 1.76% 23.26%

For the past year Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 was less bullish than Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Stanley Black & Decker Inc. beats Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. provides tools and storage, commercial electronic security, and engineered fastening systems worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment provides corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staples, and anchors; lawn and garden products comprising trimmers, mowers, edgers, and related accessories; home products, such as vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; power tool accessories that include drill and router bits, abrasives, and saw blades; measuring, leveling, and layout tools; planes, hammers, demolition tools, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; and storage products, such as tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage products. The companyÂ’s Security segment offers alarm monitoring, video surveillance, fire alarm monitoring, systems integration, and system maintenance services; markets asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; sells automatic doors, commercial hardware, locking mechanisms, electronic keyless entry systems, keying systems, and tubular and mortise door locksets. Its Industrial segment sells fastening products and systems comprising stud welding systems, blind rivets and tools, blind inserts and tools, drawn arc weld studs, plastic and mechanical fasteners, self-piercing riveting systems, nut running systems, micro fasteners, high-strength structural fasteners, and hydraulic tools and accessories; sells and rents custom pipe handling, joint welding, and coating equipment; and provides pipeline inspection services. The company was formerly known as The Stanley Works and changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.