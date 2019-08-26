Reviewing Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP)’s and Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s results

Both Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) and Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Parts industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products Inc. 47 0.87 N/A 2.68 17.19 Adient plc 20 0.12 N/A -16.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Standard Motor Products Inc. and Adient plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 5% Adient plc 0.00% -54.1% -13.3%

Liquidity

1.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Standard Motor Products Inc. Its rival Adient plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Standard Motor Products Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adient plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Standard Motor Products Inc. and Adient plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adient plc 1 2 1 2.25

Meanwhile, Adient plc’s average price target is $22.25, while its potential upside is 6.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Standard Motor Products Inc. and Adient plc are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 4.9% of Standard Motor Products Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Adient plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.02% 1.86% -4.21% -6.29% -2.99% -5% Adient plc -4.31% -1.29% 3.17% 22.93% -51.37% 57.7%

For the past year Standard Motor Products Inc. has -5% weaker performance while Adient plc has 57.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Standard Motor Products Inc. beats Adient plc.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The company operates through Seating and Interiors segments. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, and fabric and complete seat systems. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and China. It has collaboration with FCA US LLC to produce seating for the Chrysler Portal concept vehicles. Adient plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.