Reviewing Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)’s and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s results

We are contrasting Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 61 2.11 N/A 7.33 6.51 QAD Inc. 32 2.99 N/A 0.28 118.74

Table 1 demonstrates Stamps.com Inc. and QAD Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. QAD Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Stamps.com Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Stamps.com Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than QAD Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Stamps.com Inc. and QAD Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Stamps.com Inc. is $48.33, with potential downside of -33.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.32% of QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 76.61% of QAD Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. had bearish trend while QAD Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats QAD Inc.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.